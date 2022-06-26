Sonali Bendre reveals Bollywood was under 'influence' of underworld, says she was 'replaced' in films

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular stars in the 90s. Her work in movies like Diljale, Sarfarosh, and Major Saab is still remembered. The actress has made a solid impression in the glamour world, but she also had to make some tough decisions of saying 'no' to a few films. The actress revealed that in the 1990s, Bollywood was under the influence of the underworld, and she dodged some producers with the help of her husband producer Goldie Behl.

The actress made her OTT debut with The Broken News, and while promoting the show on The Ranveer Podcast, Sonali opened up about the tricky environment back then. Sonali said, "Many clean sources were financing films. But, there was not a proper, formal industry status. So, there was a lot of unregulated finance coming in as well, and banks will not give it to you. So, that limit was there.” Sonali said that she was also replaced by films due to the pressure from the underworld, "There were times when I was supposed to do a role and it went to someone else because someone called them up. But then the director or the co-actor will call you and say ‘I have that pressure and I can’t do anything about it,' and, I understand.”

Sonali's comeback series The Broken Show, the series is an Indian adaptation of the popular British series Press. The series, directed by Vinay Waikul, will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar. The plot of the show features two rival news channels based in Mumbai - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism, and what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news. Taking a different approach, the release of The Broken News will be announced in the prime-time slot across different news channels on Wednesday. The Broken News is currently streaming in ZEE5.



