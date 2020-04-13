Sonali Bendre lightens up Monday by sharing glamourous throwback photo

Bollywood celebrities are on a throwback spree during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Many of them took a trip down memory lane and treated fans with vintage photos. Amongst them is Sonali Bendre Behl. The actor took to her Instagram page and while back and shared a photo from her 20s. It seems like a photoshoot the actor did during her modelling days and she has always been a glamorous belle.

In the photo shared by Sonali, she is looking sexy as ever in a sequined pink tank top with blue high-waisted jeans and a black broad belt tied around the waist. She also threw a denim jacket on her shoulder and completed her look with dangling earrings. Sonali styled her hair in a high ponytail with bronzed makeup and glossy lipstick. The actor is posing against a ladder and smiling innocently.

Sonali captioned her photo stating, "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback".

Check out the photo below:

On the personal front, Sonali is a cancer survivor and she won the battle against the dreaded disease a year back. The actor has spoken about victory against cancer by appearing on public platforms and several talk shows.

Earlier Sonali's husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl was asked about her comeback. To which he had said, "Definitely. I think you should be expecting her. She is doing very well, and she is recovering very well."