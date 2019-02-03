Sonali Bendre Behl feels surreal to be back on sets post her fight with cancer

Sonali Bendre Behl has been fighting cancer since almost half a year now. She was diagnosed with it in July last year. The actress has been quite the inspiration and joining the likes of Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, Sonali succeeded in beating cancer.

The Sarfarosh actress who is taking it one step at a time, is back on the sets. She shared a video of the same, where she walks from her car and is smiling as she enters her vanity van. Sonali is more than happy to arrive back on sets. She was waiting to portray all her emotions on the screen and finds this a good opportunity for the same.

“Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime,” the actress posted on Instagram.

Sonali is not the only one who was fighting cancer. Before her, Irrfan Khan was getting treated for the same in UK. It was then believed that Rishi Kapoor has also been diagnosed with cancer, because of which he took a holiday and went to US. Rishi is accompanied by his wife and at times, children too. He spent his New Year there in New York, where his son Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt also celebrated with the Kapoor family.

During her treatment, Sonali too found constant support from her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. The actress lost her beautiful hair but dealt with it like a true bosslady, managing to look beautiful even in her bald and short-haired avatar.