Sonali Bendre recalled how her equation changed with Salman Khan from the Hum Saath Saath Hain days to her cancer battle. Sonali confessed that she was not fond of Dabangg star during their film, but over the years, especially when was diagnosed with cancer, it was Salman who was concerned about her

Sonali Bendre discussed her equation with Salman Khan and how it evolved over the years. During the making of Hum Saath Saath Hain, they may not have started off as the "best of friends." The actress opened up about how her relationship evolved, especially after her cancer diagnosis.

Salman and Sonali worked in Sooraj Barjatya's film, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. But behind the scenes, things weren't always smooth between the two actors. While speaking to ANI, she said, "I grew to like Salman later. I mean, it was a process. At the time of Hum Saath Saath Hain, I don't think we were... let me put it mildly. We were not best of friends."

Sonali admitted Salman's behaviour on set would sometimes get on her nerves. Sonali called Khan a prankster who often "made faces" behind the camera during her close-up shots. "You can either love him or you will hate him. And then, I was not fond of him. When I was doing Hum Saath Saath Hain. I mean, I have had my close-ups that we are doing when he's standing behind the camera and making faces at me. But that was Salman. He's a prankster. He's like a child. But then, I was most offended by this behaviour. And, you know, like, I don't want... I'm not even going to talk to you, this behaviour...," she said.

What truly changed Sonali's opinion was his support during her cancer battle. In 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer and underwent treatment in New York. During the difficult time, Salman's actions left a lasting impact on her. "And, you know, suddenly, I mean, for the same person who's making faces behind the camera is the same person who has made two trips maybe to New York where I'm there to see if I'm okay in my illness and for the fact that he would call up and check with my husband, and say, are you sure you've got the right doctors? I think you should get in touch with these doctors also," Bendre said.

"Giving, sending the names that, okay, I know you've got her here, but maybe you should talk to these people also. Just being so invested in wanting to know that, is he doing it correctly? You know, where he felt like jo ye hum industry ke log hai this is a fraternity. And he suddenly turned into something like an elder person in the fraternity who was saying, are you sure you've touched all the bases? You've checked all the boxes, you've ticked them all," she added.

"And then once he was convinced that we had done what is the best option at this point, he was calm about it. But to do that just showed how sensitive and caring he is," Bendre further said. After a long battle with cancer, Sonali became cancer-free in 2021 and has since used her platform to support other cancer survivors and spread awareness.

(With inputs from ANI)