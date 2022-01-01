Sonal Chauhan sets internet on fire in black bikini, drops sizzling photo

Sonal Chauhan has a knack for making her followers' jaws drop. She engages with her followers and frequently posts images of herself on social media. The actress recently uploaded a photo of herself in a black bikini on Instagram.

Sonal may be seen on the beach posing elegantly with her hands in her hair.

Take a look at the photo here-

For the uninitiated, Sonal made her screen debut in Himesh Reshammiya's 2007 film 'Aap Kaa Surroor.' A year later, she starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film 'Jannat.' She starred alongside artist Arjun Kanungo in the song 'Fursat hai aaj bhi' in 2020.

Sonal Chauhan played Zoya in her debut movie 'Jannat', while speaking about the same, according to India Forums, she said, "When I did Jannat, I was very young and I come from a family that has absolutely no connection to the film industry. And acting happened to me by chance, but I got immense love and appreciation from the audience. Just because I did not have anyone to guide me, I did not realise what it meant to have such a massive hit with your first film and the amount of love my character ‘Zoya’ received. Even today when I go out, people call me ‘Zoya’ and ‘Jannat Girl’, so I don’t think I understood that and I went back to finish my studies."