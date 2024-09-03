Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran lands in legal trouble over copyright issues

Here's why Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran has landed itself into a legal controversy.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who recently tied the knot with each other, are looking forward to the release of their film Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The upcoming romantic thriller will mark the directorial debut of Karan Rawal and is produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. However, the film has now landed itself into trouble due to copyright issues.

As per sources, Adlabs has filed a complaint against Vishal Rana and Echelon Productions alleging that their film Tu Hai Meri Kiran is infringing the copyright vested in the original films The Caller and The Call, rights of which have been exclusively acquired by Adlabs for valuable consideration. The Caller is a 2011 British film, while The Call is a 2020 South Korean film.

In the past, Adlabs has sent legal notices to Echelon and has now filed a complaint before the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFPTC) calling upon Echelon to disclose the script of the film and refrain from creating third party rights in the film. Sonakshi and Zaheer had wraped up the final schedule of the film in June.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran will be the second film starring Sonakshi and Zaheer. They had first starred in the comedy Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi in the leading role. Released in 2022, the film had received negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a major commercial failure.

The actors tied the knot with each other on June 23 in a civil marriage at the actress's 4200-square-foot sprawling Bandra apartment, which Sonakshi has recently put up on sale. As per reports, the couple will move into a bigger apartment in a new building developed by Zaheer.

