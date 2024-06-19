Twitter
Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony to be held on June 20; Venue, guest list and more revealed

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony's details revealed; here's all you need to know.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Jun 19, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony to be held on June 20; Venue, guest list and more revealed
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal haldi ceremony details
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the couple's haldi ceremony is all set to take place on Thursday, June 20. 

A source told Hindustan Times that the haldi ceremony of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be an intimate function with less than 50 guests and will be held in Sonakshi's new house. The source said, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue." 

The source further added, "Since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close-knit circle around for their festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party. Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big.”

The source further revealed the details about the decoration for her Haldi ceremony and said, "She wants to keep the ambiance very minimalist, and she has suggested certain decor ideas to the planners. Sonakshi is not going for a typical yellow and pink themed haldi, but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration.”

Meanwhile, On June 18, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their pictures from their bachelorette and bachelor's party on Instagram. While Sonakshi was seen enjoying with her friend Huma Qureshi and others in a black-themed bachelorette party. The couple's cute invitation card went viral on social media which revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot in Mumbai's Bastian. 

