Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married five months ago, in June this year. However, the couple is already facing rumours of pregnancy. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before tying the knot this year. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha addressed rumours of her pregnancy with humour and wit. The pregnancy speculation first began after the couple was spotted outside a clinic together, followed by a photo of Sonakshi Sinha strategically holding her dog in front of her belly. Now, in an interview with Curly Tales, Sonakshi Sinha has set the record straight.

Sonakshi Sinha, in her interview, dismissed the pregnancy rumours humorously and said, "Yes, and guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I’m not pregnant. I have just gained weight). "That day somebody congratulated him (Zaheer Iqbal). Can’t we enjoy our marriage?" she said.

Zaheer Iqbal also joined Sonakshi Sinha in her witty banter and joked, "The next day her diet started."

Sonakshi Sinha then explained how busy the first few months of marriage have been for them. "It’s only been four months, we are genuinely busy traveling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people’s lunch and dinner are not getting over." Zaheer Iqbal then said, "The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like ‘Oh she is pregnant.’ I was like how it even related?"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who were in a relationship for seven years, got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23.

