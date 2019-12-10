Sonakshi Sinha wants to romance THIS actor next

Sonakshi Sinha has been a sought-after actress and a force to be reckoned with ever since her debut almost 10 years ago with Salman Khan in Dabangg. From her first film until now, the actress has not looked back but has only forged forward, making her brand of cinema in the industry.

Life has come full circle for her as the star actress is excitedly gearing up for the release of the third installment of the Dabangg franchise.

Sonakshi is currently busy with promotions and in a recent interview was kind enough to spill the beans on her favorite actor and who in the industry she finds sexiest. As per reports, when Sonakshi was asked about her plans after Dabangg 3, the actress confessed that she would love to be part of a full-fledged romantic film and would love to star opposite Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan.

When asked about Hrithik she said that the actor is fabulous in every film that he does and that she is a huge fan of the superstar.

She also opened up about the actor she finds sexiest in Bollywood and said that she finds Katrina Kaif to be a super sexy actress.

On a professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will resume her role as Rajjo in Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva which also stars Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, debutant Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi and Sudeep as Baali Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres across India on December 20, 2019, an early Christmas present for all Salman Khan fans.