Sonakshi Sinha to star in Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik's biopic?

About a couple of years back, it was reported that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment will be producing a biopic on Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik. The athlete is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and a silver at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Moreover, Deepa has won 54 national gold medals and 13 in swimming, shot put and javelin throw at the international level.

Now, to show all these achievements on the big screen, the makers have reportedly roped in Sonakshi Sinha to play the lead. In 2016, Sonakshi even met Deepa at an awards show and they went on to fangirl over each other. Deepa had tweeted about the actor stating, "Sonakshi Sinha it sure was a fan moment. Great receiving the award from the Bindaas girl. Blessings and success is wished today and always." To which Sonakshi replied, "Ma'am it was a fan moment for me!!! thank you for being you and radiating so much positivity! Truly an inspiration...Deepa Athlete."

@sonakshisinha it sure was a fan moment.. Great receiving the award from the Bindaas girl.. Blessings and success is wished 2day n always https://t.co/SaJnPmC1I6 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) November 24, 2016

Ma'am it was a fan moment for me!!! thank you for being you and radiating so much positivity! Truly an inspiration @DeepaAthlete https://t.co/8cm152Ey85 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 24, 2016

Meanwhile, while talking about Deepa Malik biopic, Ritesh had told Mumbai Mirror, "I had watched videos of her and knew that her life story was unreal, but when I met her and she let me hold her medal, the sheer weight of the silver gave me gooseflesh. As she sat in front of me, there was nothing differently-abled about her. She was empowering, a pillar of strength, and I knew that we needed to take her fight to the big screen."