Sonakshi Sinha to fly down to Mumbai to attend 'Mission Mangal' trailer launch

With the promotions of Khandaani Shafakhana on her plate and juggling between the shoots of Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sonakshi Sinha is one of the busiest actresses of Bollywood. About two days back, Sonakshi was shooting for the third installment of Dabangg in Phaltan, Maharashtra, where she recieved a very warm welcome from the natives. She is also starring in Mission Mangal which has an ensemble casc including, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and more.

The trailer of Mission Mangal will be launched on July 18 in Mumbai and the film is slated to release on this Independence Day. Currently, Sonakshi is shooting for Bhuj in Hyderabad, but she wanted to be a part of the trailer launch of Mission Mangal and witness the reaction of this trailer with the whole team of the film.

Hence, Sona requested Abhishek Dudhaiya for some time off, so that she can attend the Mission Mangal trailer launch and fly back the same day to resume the shoot. Now, that's what we call dedication!

A source close to Sonakshi said in a statement, “Sonakshi requested Abhishek (the director of Bhuj) to give her a day off because she was keen on being a part of this event. She has been travelling back and forth between shooting schedules of Dabangg 3, Bhuj-The Pride of India and Khandaani Shafakhana promotions, but she’s glad to be able to attend the trailer launch of Mission Mangal. This film is very close to Sonakshi’s heart and she wanted to witness the reactions, and hopes that this film will be a milestone for our industry.”

The teaser of Mission Mangal recieved a great response, and all eyes are now set on the trailer which will drop on July 18.