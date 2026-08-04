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Sonakshi Sinha supports Jharkhand students over JPSC, JSSC exam protest: 'It's so disheartening'

After backing the student-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, Sonakshi Sinha has now extended her support to students protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams in Jharkhand.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha supports Jharkhand students over JPSC, JSSC exam protest: 'It's so disheartening'
Sonakshi Sinha on Jharkhand student protests
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After extending her support to the student-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, actor Sonakshi Sinha has now voiced solidarity with Jharkhand students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi shared a reel by a content creator highlighting the ongoing student demonstrations in Jharkhand. Reacting to the issue, she wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this...when will it stop???"

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand?

Students have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, alleging irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and several other recruitment tests. The protests have intensified pressure on the Jharkhand government to order an independent investigation and reform the state's recruitment process. Among their key demands are the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

How did Sonakshi Sinha react to the CJP protests over the NEET paper leak?

This is not the first time Sonakshi has backed students demanding accountability. Earlier, she expressed support for the student-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG examination, amplifying calls for transparency and standing in solidarity with agitating students. The nationwide movement eventually gathered significant momentum. Following the CJP protests and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to PM Narendra Modi.

READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha Krishnan remark row: How the controvesy revives the 2023 Mansoor Ali Khan incident

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