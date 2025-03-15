When netizens questioned Sonakshi Sinha on Zaheer Iqbal's absence during Holi celebrations, the actress silenced them with her answer.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends on June 23 last year. The couple is often trolled for their inter-faith marriage. On Friday on the occasion of Holi, the Heeramandi actress shared pictures of herself celebrating the festival of colours, but they were trolled again.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi posted her solo photos with gulaal on her face and hands, and wrote, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara." Reacting to her pictures, Zaheer wrote, "Missing youuuuu baby", and added a kissing emoji.

But, trolls attacked the couple again for Zaheer's absence in Sonakshi's Holi photos. One netizenw wrote, "I can say with confidence that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady", while another added, "Did Zaheer refuse to play Holi with you? So sad." "Where is your Muslim husband? Why is he not playing Holi with you", questioned another netizen.

Slamming such people, Sonakshi edited her caption and added. "Comments mein thoda relax karo...Zaheer mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai...thanda paani dalo sar pe (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer will be seen together in their film Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The upcoming romantic thriller will mark the directorial debut of Karan Rawal and is produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. The film's release has been delayed as it has landed itself into legal trouble due to copyright issues.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran will be the second film starring Sonakshi and Zaheer. They had first starred in the comedy Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi in the leading role. Released in 2022, the film had received negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a major commercial failure.