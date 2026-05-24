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Sonakshi Sinha says it's difficult to speak the truth in today's 'difficult times': 'We don't have that freedom anymore'

"If you speak the truth too much, the film stops in today's time. I think, people are much more careful with the subjects that they’re choosing. We live in slightly difficult times as creative people", Sonakshi Sinha said. Her most recent film System premiered on Prime Video on May 22.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2026, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sonakshi Sinha says it's difficult to speak the truth in today's 'difficult times': 'We don't have that freedom anymore'
Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
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It’s difficult to speak the "whole and entire truth" in today's time, says actor Sonakshi Sinha, stressing that artists have become careful with the subjects they want to explore in movies. Asked whether mainstream cinema resists hard truth in its narrative, Sinha said it is not always possible to depict reality. "If you speak the truth too much, the film also stops in today's time. It’s difficult to speak the whole and entire truth. So, I think, people are much more careful with the subjects that they’re choosing, with the truth they want to get out there, with what they're trying to convey. I think we live in slightly difficult times as creative people, we don’t have that freedom anymore," the actor told PTI. 

Sonakshi Sinha shares how Bollywood has changed in past 15 years

Sinha debuted in Hindi cinema with the 2010 movie Dabbang, co-starring Salman Khan. The film was a major success and there was no looking back for the actor, who went on to deliver critically-acclaimed performances in Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal, and OTT shows Dahaad and Heeramandi. Looking back at her journey of over fifteen years in movies, Sinha said the industry is different from when she joined movies and one of reasons is the rise of social media. "It's gotten tougher, I feel, because there was not that much exposure. There was social media, now it has become huge. So, I feel I came at a slightly nicer time and things just started going down from there," she said.

Sonakshi Sinha says she would never disown a film

Sonakshi admitted that some projects have left her with "nightmares" and regrets but she would never disown them. "You end up becoming a part of it because it was a certain way, but then it gets made a certain way. Things change while you're shooting and then you’re just miserable, like, 'What have I signed up for?' Then your quality of work also goes down. You just don’t want to be there, so, I feel stuff like that has happened to me. But I would never disown a film. I did it in 'hosh o havaas' (right senses). Whatever I have to do, I have to do it well and then move on. Everybody makes mistakes in their life. We are also the same. You just have to move on."

About Sonakshi Sinha's System

The actress's most recent project is System, a legal drama which also stars Jyothika and actor-filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Shhe features as lawyer Neha Rajvansh who must prove herself in front of her hot-shot lawyer father (Gowariker). Initially, determined to win all the cases that come to her, Sinha's character starts questioning the idea of winning at all costs. The film is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly ki Barfi fame. System premiered on Prime Video on May 22 and received mixed reviews.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic feathered white pantsuit

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