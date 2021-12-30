Sonakshi Sinha's winking selfie with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal goes viral

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating each other. Zaheer, who made his Bollywood debut in the romantic drama 'Notebook' in 2019, will be sharing screen space with Sonakshi in an upcoming film titled 'Double XL'. The film focusing on fat shaming also features Huma Qureshi.

Zaheer had recently shared a picture on his Instagram Stories with the 'Kalank' actress in which the two of them were seen making victory signs and winking at the camera. He captioned the photo as '#Decembering'. It has now gone viral on the internet.





Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem are also seen in different pictures clicked on the same night. When Saqib posed with Sonakshi and their another friend, the two actors also winked at the camera.







Similarly, when his sister Huma was pictured with the actress, she also made the same pose.





(All photos credit: Sonakshi Sinha Fan page ilysonakshi/Instagram)



On December 10, Sonakshi also wished Zaheer on the latter's birthday by penning a special note for him. Along with uploading their two pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero"

Zaheer made a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reference and commented, "But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa" along with laughing, red heart and kissing emojis. In another comment, he also wrote, "Can officially call u my heroine also now #Double XL".