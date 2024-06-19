Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem's horror-comedy Kakuda set to release on...

Twitter
Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's horror-comedy set to release on OTT soon.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sagib Salem will be seen sharing screen space in comedy-horror Kakuda. As per a statement, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

The official synopsis of the project read,"While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn't because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar-looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda? Why does he punish the in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Sharing what the audience can expect from Kakuda, Aditya said, "As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again," said director Aditya Sarpotdar.

He added, "I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Salem, and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story. Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier. Together, we have crafted a unique and engaging story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating every twist and turn.” Kakuda will be out on ZEE5 soon.

