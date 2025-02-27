Sonakshi Sinha shared that she fears getting secretly clicked in swimwear in India and thus, avoids swimming in the country.

Sonakshi Sinha has often talked about facing body image issues and her fitness journey. In her latest interview, the actress talked about the same and added that she always feel conscious of going for swimming and wear swimwear in India, and does so only when she is travelling outside the country.

Talking to Hauterrfly, when Sonakshi was asked if she has ever felt conscious about wearing swimwear, she replied, "Humesha hua (All the time). Specially while growing up. I don't swim in Bombday, I don't swim in this country. Because I don't know kaun kaha se leke photo kheech lega meri (who will take a photo from where) and I don't want that to be splashes all over the internet. I swim when I travel, I dive."

Talking about her fitness journey, the Lootera actress shared, "When I was 18, and in college, I started going to the gym for the first time. I went to the gym and tried on the treadmill and after running for 30 seconds I was done for! That's when I realized that I am too young for this. I can't be doing this to myself at 18. That is when my journey began."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda. Also starring Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial was a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform ZEE5 in July 2024. Kakuda had received mixed to positive reviews upon its release.

Last year, Sonakshi also played the leading role in the period drama web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered on Netflix in 2024. The show, which marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's streaming debut, also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha in the leading roles.