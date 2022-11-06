Sonakshi Sinha reveals she was told ‘whoever debuted with Salman Khan didn’t last long’

File photo

In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha discussed busting stereotypes surrounding her Bollywood debut. In Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg, Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan. She described how, at random, people had warned her that she wouldn't make it in the business.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonakshi was asked about being told ‘whoever debuted alongside Salman Khan, didn’t have a long-lasting career.’ She responded, “This (is) such a sad thing to a newcomer who is just about to start their life. It was very, very random at that point of time. Honestly, it wasn't something I did not want to pay attention to at that time. I concentrated on my work and that's the only way.”

Talking about her latest film double XL, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also made his Hindi screen debut in the film. As director Satramm Ramani said, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made.” Sonakshi Sinha said, “I honestly believe that women are really going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone.”



Huma Qureshi added, “What started off as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture.”

Also read: Double XL box office prediction day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer can collect Rs 50 lakh

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema production. Double XL is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.