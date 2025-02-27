Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal faced a lot of backlast for their inter-faith marriage last year.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. The couple is often trolled for their inter-faith marriage. In her latest interview, the Lootera actress has shared that religion was never a factor in their relationship and no one ever asked her to convert.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sonakshi said, "We were not looking at religion. Here are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and were getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him. We never discussed anything about religion. We don't sit and talk. We appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house. I respect them and their culture. They respect me and my entire family. That’s how it should be."

The actress, who made her debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan in 2010, added, "The best way to get married was a Special Marriage Act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he as a Muslim man can remain a Muslim man. And two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage so. It was as simple as that. There was never a question asked...Are you going to convert? We love each other and that was enough."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda. Also starring Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial was a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform ZEE5 in July 2024. Kakuda had received mixed to positive reviews upon its release.