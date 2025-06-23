After Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha skipped their sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, reports claimed that some of the brothers' remarks subtly hinted at their discomfort with the interfaith nature of the wedding.

Exactly an year before on June 23, 2024, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Her brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, were noticeably absent from the wedding. Their absence quickly became the centre of online chatter, with many speculating about tensions within the family. Reports claimed that some of the brothers’ remarks subtly hinted at their discomfort with the interfaith nature of the wedding.

Later, Luv Sinha addressed his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding through Instagram post, where he hit out at what he described as a misleading 'online campaign' targeting him. His post read, "Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me, my family will always come first."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is now busy promoting her brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut Nikita Roy, in which she plays the titular leading role. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, the film will hit theatres on June 27, 2025. The Lootera actress opened up about the rumors of a strained relationship with her brothers, Luv and Kussh. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sonakshi said, "Honestly, I don’t dwell on it. I try not to give it too much thought."

The Dabangg actress, who has worked with several first-time directors over the years, added her focus while shooting Nikita Roy was to support her brother Kussh in his directorial debut. "I've worked with a lot of new directors, and my effort is always to support them in every way I can - whether it's through my experience or the understanding I’ve built over 15 years. New directors bring a fresh energy and perspective, and that excites me," she stated.

When asked if they had any sibling fights on set, Sonakshi laughed and said, "No, no, not at all. I actually thought we might have a little argument, but nothing happened. On set, you're in a complete work zone. There's so much going on that there's really no time or point in getting into small things." (With inputs from IANS)

