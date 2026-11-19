Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to the online backlash over Rahul Gandhi's anecdote about Sonia Gandhi sitting on Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals. Sharing a cheeky Instagram Story, the actor joked that her future children would have to get used to similar displays of affection.

Sonakshi Sinha has weighed in on the social media storm surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s anecdote about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Taking a cheeky dig at the online outrage, Sonakshi joked that her future children might have to get used to plenty of public displays of affection between their parents. The Dabangg actress shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, reposting a note by the page Woemaniyah, which questioned why the internet was making such a fuss about a married couple expressing affection. Adding her own humorous take, Sonakshi wrote, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's coming their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you’ll are right now)."





The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi recalled an intimate family anecdote at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on November 16. Speaking about his parents' relationship, he revealed that Sonia Gandhi would often sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals. Recalling how normal the sight was to him as a child, Rahul said, "At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing." He even remembered asking a friend why their mother did not sit on their father's lap. The anecdote triggered a wave of reactions online, with some social media users questioning his choice of words. Rahul subsequently defended his statement on X, maintaining that expressions of love and belonging between parents should be celebrated rather than frowned upon.

Sonakshi’s reaction also comes against the backdrop of her own much-discussed love story with husband Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot in June 2024. Since their wedding, the two have regularly offered fans glimpses of their affectionate relationship through holiday pictures, playful social media exchanges and candid moments together.

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