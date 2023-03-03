Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sonakshi Sinha-Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff/File photos

Sonakshi Sinha has been finalized as the leading lady of the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the main antagonist.

Speaking about her association with the film, Sonakshi said in a statement, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them."

Previously Akshay and Sonakshi have worked together in films like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Mission Mangal, and Joker.

Talking about the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the film's unit recently finished the Mumbai leg of the schedule and is currently filming in Scotland, the BTS picture of which was shared by the producer Jackky Bhagnani on Thursday. The Scotland schedule will be followed by the Abu Dhabi schedule which will happen by the end of March. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from the actioner, Sonakshi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi with Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha, and Reema Kagti's crime-drama Dahaad with Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. The latter also marks her OTT debut.



READ | Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist attacked by leopard in Mumbai, hospitalised