Sonakshi Sinha's home, where she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, listed for sale; know why

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

7 beautiful birds that can sing

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

5 stunning images of deep space captured by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha's home, where she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, listed for sale; know why

Sonakshi Sinha has put her luxurious apartment in Bandra for sale. It is the same place where she had a civil marriage ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:09 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sonakshi Sinha's home, where she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, listed for sale; know why
Sonakshi Sinha's home listed for sale
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot with each othe on June 23 in a civil marriage at the actress's sprawling apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The same home has been listed for sale now, which has left her fans curious as why the actress is selling her home where she had her marriage around two months ago.

A real-estate Instagram account named The Property Store shared an inside video of Sonakshi Sinha's home and captioned it, "Available for Sale, 81 Aureate Building, 4200 carpet, Bandra West, Building with multiple modern amenities, 4BHK converted into a large 2BHK plus Decks, Exclusively done up, Fully furnished, Sea facing walk-in apartment, 3 car parking space". The luxurious, palatial apartment is priced at Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi herself has liked the video post.

It is yet unknown why the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress has put up her home on sale, but her decision has led to speculation and curiousity among her fans and followers. One of them wrote in the comments section, "Why is Sonakshi Sinha selling her house? Didn’t she just get it done?", while another added, "That’s Sonakhi Sinha’s home...moving out too soon." Another netizen shared their surprise, "Sonakshi sinha is selling her house?".

Sonakshi had bought this apartment at the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate in Bandra West in September 2023. The agreement, signed by her mother Poonam Sinha, shared that the apartment has a carpet area of 4210 sq ft and its cost is Rs 11 crore. Mahim Bay and Bandra-Worli Sea Link is visible from the sea-facing apartment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda. Also starring Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial was a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform ZEE5 in July 2024. Kakuda had received mixed to positive reviews upon its release.

READ | This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

Looking For A 5-Year Investment Plan? Here Are Best Options For Wise Investing

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

NASA's new mission targets asteroid worth Rs 10000000 crore, enough to buy entire solar system

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

'To be released in…': Ashwini Vaishnaw on Digital Personal Data Protection Rules

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Relief for CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case, Karnataka HC says, 'No action till...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement