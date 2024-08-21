Sonakshi Sinha's home, where she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, listed for sale; know why

Sonakshi Sinha has put her luxurious apartment in Bandra for sale. It is the same place where she had a civil marriage ceremony with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot with each othe on June 23 in a civil marriage at the actress's sprawling apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The same home has been listed for sale now, which has left her fans curious as why the actress is selling her home where she had her marriage around two months ago.

A real-estate Instagram account named The Property Store shared an inside video of Sonakshi Sinha's home and captioned it, "Available for Sale, 81 Aureate Building, 4200 carpet, Bandra West, Building with multiple modern amenities, 4BHK converted into a large 2BHK plus Decks, Exclusively done up, Fully furnished, Sea facing walk-in apartment, 3 car parking space". The luxurious, palatial apartment is priced at Rs 25 crore. Sonakshi herself has liked the video post.

It is yet unknown why the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress has put up her home on sale, but her decision has led to speculation and curiousity among her fans and followers. One of them wrote in the comments section, "Why is Sonakshi Sinha selling her house? Didn’t she just get it done?", while another added, "That’s Sonakhi Sinha’s home...moving out too soon." Another netizen shared their surprise, "Sonakshi sinha is selling her house?".

Sonakshi had bought this apartment at the 26th floor of the 81 Aureate in Bandra West in September 2023. The agreement, signed by her mother Poonam Sinha, shared that the apartment has a carpet area of 4210 sq ft and its cost is Rs 11 crore. Mahim Bay and Bandra-Worli Sea Link is visible from the sea-facing apartment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda. Also starring Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial was a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform ZEE5 in July 2024. Kakuda had received mixed to positive reviews upon its release.

