Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken the silence on the pregnancy rumours, and clarified about expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha has finally addressed the ongoing rumours of pregnancy and revealed if she's expecting her first child with Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi followed her heart and dared to marry the person she loved. The Dabangg actress' relationship and inter-caste marriage with Zaheer were not received well among the masses. She, along with her family, veteran star Shatrugan Sinha, mom Poonam Sinha, was questioned and even ridiculed. However, Sonakshi bravely faced it, and today, they are living happily ever after. It's been a year since Sonakshi took the vows with Zaheer, and now netizens are speculating the 'good news' from the duo. Whenever they post something or make a public appearance, the rumours of her pregnancy surface. Her videos and photos are keenly observed by netizens, as they expect to notice a baby bump or something that will prove that Sonakshi is expecting her first child with Zaheer.

Sonakshi Sinha on pregnancy rumours

While promoting her upcoming movie, Nikita Roy, Sonakshi shared her views on the ongoing pregnancy rumour and stated that people have been judgmental towards a celebrity, and regardless of what she thinks or says, there will be a contradiction on that. She said, "I have found a way of shutting out the noise. I live a very happy life off screen when I am not at work, and I am okay and peaceful, so when I am at work and I have to deal with such things, I just end up dealing with it better."

'Naysayers will always challenge you': Sonakshi Sinha

The Mission Mangal actress further added that people will say what they want to say, no matter what you do. "If I say I am wearing white, someone will say no, it’s black. Someone will always be there to challenge what you say, so you just move on with your life. You cannot pay attention to every little thing," she said. Sonakshi's Nikita Roy has been postponed due to a clash and showcasing issues with Maa, Kannappa. The film will now release on July 18.