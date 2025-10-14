Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress shuts down troll: 'Andar jaane se pehle unhone...'

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. As soon as the actress shared the photos from her visit, trolls tried their luck, but the Dabangg actress gave it back.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is a pro in handling trolls. Recently, the Dabangg actress shared a carousel post with stunning photos from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The Rowdy Rathore actress shared the photos with the caption, "Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi!"

The post quickly sparked controversy, and she was trolled by a social media user who accused her of “disrespecting religious sentiments” by allegedly wearing footwear inside the mosque. The user wrote, "Jutton ke saat masjid mai jana bohot barra gunnah hai (It is a grave sin to go to the mosque wearing shoes).”

Sonakshi noticed the comment and went on to shut him down once and for all. Sinha wrote, "Isilye jooton ke saat andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye (That's why we didn't go inside with our shoes on. Look carefully, we're outside the mosque. Before we went in, they showed us where to put our shoes and took them off. We know that much. Now, go on).” This isn't the first time Sonakshi and Zaheer have been the soft target of trolls.

Netizens' reaction to Sonakshi-Zaheer's mosque visit

Apart from a few trolls, mostly netizens applauded Sonakshi and Zaheer's visit to the mosque. A netizen wrote, "So it's normal for Sonakshi but not for Deepika? Both visited the same mosque, and both looked wonderfully amazing with their husbands. Can we stop trolling people and let them live peacefully?" For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer Singh also shared photos from their recent visit to this mosque, and they got brutally trolled for it. Another netizen wrote, "Dupatte main pyari lag rahi hain." One of the netizens wrote, "Pure love doesn't ask to convert anyone's religion.. accept them with their originality." On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was a critical and commercial disaster.