Mrunal Thakur has replaced Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2. The action comedy sequel will release in cinemas on July 25.

In Bollywood, actresses often get replaced in the franchise movies, while the heroes remain the same. Some recent examples have been Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha in Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Dream Girl 2 in 2023 and Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 in 2025. In the upcoming comedy Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal Thakur has replaced Sonakshi Sinha, who was the leading lady in the first part of the film released in 2012. Ajay Devgn continues as the male lead.



Sonakshi Sinha is not upset about being replaced in Son of Sardaar 2

Sonakshi, who is now busy promoting her latest flick Nikita Roy that releases in cinemas this Friday, has now finally opened up on being replaced in the sequel of the action comedy. Speaking to PTI, the Lootera actress said, "I haven't had a conversation with anyone. But I'm sure they have a good reason, maybe the story or the character is not the same in the sequel. If they had replaced my character, then I would be worried. But I don't think that's the case. I'm not too upset about it. I wish them all the very best."



Son of Sardaar vs Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar released alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Diwali in 2012. It turned out to be one of the most ugliest clashes in the Bollywood history as Devgn accused Yash Raj Films of securing majority of single screen theatres for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, therefore limiting the screens for Son of Sardaar. Despite this clash, both the films turned out to be commercial successes and earned over Rs 100 crore net in India.



Son of Sardaar 2 vs Param Sundari

Now, 13 year later, the spiritual sequel Son of Sardaar 2 will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari on July 25. Although there have been recent reports that Param Sundari might get postponed, there hasn't been an official announcement made yet. Apart from Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn-starrer also features Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Mishra among others.

