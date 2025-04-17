Sonakshi Sinha has been protective about her marriage and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. Read on to know how she shut down a troll who predicted that she would be divorced soon.

Sonakshi Sinha has been protective towards her personal life and family. There have been many instances when the Dabangg actress gave a befitting reply to naysayers. Since last year, when she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, she has been defending her inter-caste marriage from trolls. Even while sharing the wedding photos, she turned off the comment section to avoid nasty remarks. Time and again, Sonakshi has given a strong reply to trolls, and she did it again. In one of her recent posts, a netizen predicted that she would soon get divorced. The troll didn't expect such a tiresome reply from the Rowdy Rathore actress.

The netizen wrote, "Ur divorce is too close to u." Sonakshi noticed the comment, and she decided to shut the troll down. Sinha replied to the distasteful remark and strongly expressed her anger by writing, "Pehle teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise." (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will — promise)." Sonakshi's reply has now gone viral, and many internet users are praising her presence of mind to deal with such online trolling.

This isn't the first time she has given a strong reply to haters. During Holi, the Heeramandi actress shared pictures of herself celebrating the festival of colours. Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi posted her solo photos with gulaal on her face and hands.

Trolls attacked the couple again for Zaheer's absence in Sonakshi's Holi photos. One netizen wrote, "I can say with confidence that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady" Slamming such people, Sonakshi edited her caption and added. "Comments mein thoda relax karo...Zaheer mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai...thanda paani dalo sar pe (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head)."