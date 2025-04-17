BOLLYWOOD
Sonakshi Sinha has been protective about her marriage and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. Read on to know how she shut down a troll who predicted that she would be divorced soon.
Sonakshi Sinha has been protective towards her personal life and family. There have been many instances when the Dabangg actress gave a befitting reply to naysayers. Since last year, when she got married to Zaheer Iqbal, she has been defending her inter-caste marriage from trolls. Even while sharing the wedding photos, she turned off the comment section to avoid nasty remarks. Time and again, Sonakshi has given a strong reply to trolls, and she did it again. In one of her recent posts, a netizen predicted that she would soon get divorced. The troll didn't expect such a tiresome reply from the Rowdy Rathore actress.
The netizen wrote, "Ur divorce is too close to u." Sonakshi noticed the comment, and she decided to shut the troll down. Sinha replied to the distasteful remark and strongly expressed her anger by writing, "Pehle teri mummy papa karenge, phir hum. Promise." (First, your parents will get a divorce. Then we will — promise)." Sonakshi's reply has now gone viral, and many internet users are praising her presence of mind to deal with such online trolling.
Watch Sonakshi Sinha's strong reply
This isn't the first time she has given a strong reply to haters. During Holi, the Heeramandi actress shared pictures of herself celebrating the festival of colours. Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi posted her solo photos with gulaal on her face and hands.
Trolls attacked the couple again for Zaheer's absence in Sonakshi's Holi photos. One netizen wrote, "I can say with confidence that Zaheer cannot play Holi with this lady" Slamming such people, Sonakshi edited her caption and added. "Comments mein thoda relax karo...Zaheer mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai...thanda paani dalo sar pe (Relax a little in the comments. Zaheer is in Mumbai and I am away at shoot. Pour some cold water on your head)."
Jaat box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 80 crore worldwide, stays afloat on Thursday
Meet designer of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, the luxurious mansion has helipads and a....
Sonakshi Sinha blasts troll for predicting her divorce with Zaheer Iqbal: 'Pehle tere mummy papa...'
Who was gangster Ashok Joshi, involved in the Manya Surve gang?
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni nicknamed THIS India teammate 'Maria Sharapova', reason will leave you in splits
Parth Samthaan makes big statement after joining CID as ACP Ayushman amid mixed response: 'I never thought...'
Travel vlogger’s rant on visa struggles with Indian passport sparks online buzz: 'Har jagah entry denied'
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up on moment she found out about 'One Direction' singer's demise: 'There was just no way'
Did Yuzvendra Chahal get giant red rose bouquet from RJ Mahvash after his IPL heroics vs KKR? Netizens think so
RBI imposes Rs 1.29 crore penalty on three banks, including one govt bank, due to...
Bangladesh drifts to Pakistan, China, revokes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, what will Muhammad Yunus do more to harm India?
MEA's big statement on extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana: 'Pakistan may try very hard...'
Logout review: Babil Khan's cyber thriller works where Ananya Panday's CTRL fails, does give dejavu of SRK's Fan
Shabana Azmi admits 'stamping over' Honey Irani's rights by marrying Javed Akhtar: 'After all mud flung at me..'
India's Muslim Population: 97 out of 100 people are Muslim here, the place is...
Not Pakistan or Indonesia, THIS country will have largest Muslim population by 2050, it is…
Will China surrender to US in tariff war? Donald Trump, US are more vulnerable because...
BIG move by Narayana Murthy as Infosys set to acquire another firm for Rs 307 crore, its business is...
'I am not in a...': Virat Kohli breaks silence on removing content from his Instagram account
Karan Johar opens up on drastic weight loss, eats just 'one meal a day'; used Ozempic for.....
Jaya Kishori gets candid on her views on Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh': 'Not only the boy was toxic but...'
'It was a bit of surprise': Mitchell Starc stunned by RR's bizarre super over call vs Delhi Capitals
NEET PG registration 2025 begins at natboard.edu.in; get direct link, key details here
Viral video: Elephants form protective circle around calves after sensing earthquake in California
Verantes Living wins big in Dubai: Awarded for ‘Finest Modular Kitchen Finishes’
What are asteroids? Where do they come from? THIS NASA mission brings samples of asteroid...
What to do if matching score is low
PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline 2025 Extended: Process to Link PAN-Aadhaar Without Penalty & Avoid PAN Deactivation
Neeraj Chopra begins 2025 season with gold medal, wins Potchefstroom invitational event in South Africa
Good Friday 2025: Check what’s open and closed on April 18 across India
'Main kisi ko gaali deta nahi, yeh Taal bikau nahi': Govinda reveals why he rejected Gadar, Taal, Devdas; leaves netizens amused
Mukesh Ambani's Jio faces tough challenge as this company rolls out new recharge plan, offers 50GB data and JioHotstar subscription for just Rs...
Bad news for Narayana Murthy's company as Infosys Q4 profit declines to Rs...
Nita Ambani dazzles in mirror-embellished black saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s new store launch
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's adorable gesture for young fan wins internet, fans call him 'purest soul'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos makes HUGE profit by selling his mansion for Rs 5378574600 in...
Not Iran or Palestine, THIS country expelled Israeli Jews in 20th century, seized their assets now valued at Rs...
Meerut woman, lover kill her husband, get snake to bite body to cover up murder; arrested
Dharmendra had huge crush on this actress, once watched her film 40 times, she was in love with..., its not Hema Malini, Madhubala, Meena Kumari
Is there no waqf board in Muslim countries as claimed by BJP in Lok Sabha? Do Turkey, Jordan, Lybia, Lebanon, Syria have...
IPL 2025: Munaf Patel engages in heated argument with fourth umpire during DC vs RR match, BCCI takes strict action
Foxtale Sunscreens: Glow, Shield, and Matte—Your Skin’s Summer Trio!
Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre set to star in untitled series based on Delhi's famous real-life criminals Ranga and Billa
Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, man US mistakenly deported to notorious El Salvador prison
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got her first designer ghagra at..; it was designed by...
Meet girl who has the best handwriting in the world, not from India, China, Pakistan, Japan, US, UK, Europe, Middle East, she is from...
5 Furniture Essentials for - Cozy & Organized Bedroom
India's unluckiest actress worked in over 450 films in 18 years, still never became superstar, died at only 35 due to..., her name is..
'Shah Rukh Khan ke hotel mein nakli panner': Gauri Khan's restaurant issues statement after influencer's claim, says 'this reaction is..'
'Will marry him': UP woman who eloped with daughter's fiancé days before wedding
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked as teacher after her marriage to Reliance chairman, her monthly salary was Rs..., she used it to pay for...
6 most amazing facts about NASA's space suits we bet you didn't know!
Navigating Intricacies: How Raji Natarajan excels in global taxation and M&A with precision
The $1 Million Mistake: How delaying legacy system updates costs companies big
Cracking the Code: Santosh Jawalkar’s Expertise in Debugging and Performance Optimization
Jaat 2: Sunny Deol announces new mission in Jaat sequel, reunites with Gopichand Malineni
Actor Shine Tom Chacko caught fleeing hotel room during drug raid, CCTV footage goes viral
Pakistan gears up for major offensive in Balochistan, will it put Baloch people in concentration camps like Uyghur of China?
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani delayed his wedding with Shloka Mehta for a year due to..., Isha Ambani...
Ranveer Allahbadia says ‘Samay Raina will be back’, sends Apoorva Mukhija his love and wishes: 'All of us have gotten...'
Maharashtra approves New Education Policy 2020, Hindi made compulsory as third language for classes...
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy visited this famous South Indian restaurant in..., its founder is...
Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious alleges misbehaviour by Devara actor Shine Tom Chacko on movie set
Meet Seema Singh, owns Rs 185 crore house in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty attended her..., business is...
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance to visit these places during India visit next week: What are their plans?
Madhubala and Meena Kumari were once best friends, their friendship was ruined after they both fell in love with..., became enemies, one wanted to beat other with..
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani once used to share room, washroom with 18-20 girls due to..., Nita Ambani calls this...
Viral video: Babil Khan gets upset with paps after his video with Huma Qureshi circulates online, says 'kaand kar diya tum logo ne'
Meet actor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth's co-star, who went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets for survival, now works as..
Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, once vomited after filming rape scene in..., her name is...
Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but it is built on land owned by...
Delhi CEO uses AI to catch employee moonlighting, sparks work from home debate: 'WFH doesn't mean you...'
Anurag Kashyap criticises censor board after Phule controversy: 'Milke decide karlo caste...’
Who is Chinmay Deore, Indian-origin student who filed lawsuit against Trump administration amid US immigration crackdown
TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2025: Trump, Musk, Yunus featured on list; Is any Indian included?
Pakistan’s most expensive train is no match for Palace on Wheels, Maharaj Express, Vande Bharat, runs from..., features include...
Viral video: Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan calls her 'ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan'
This film earned crores without ever getting released in theatres, was made for Rs 75 lakh, had no stars, saw hit sequel, it earned Rs.., movie was..
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore home Antilia has no AC, but it remains cool due to...
Vinesh Phogat's net worth was only Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her net worth jumped to Rs…, after she decided to...
VIDEO: Colossal Squid, transparent sea animal, seen alive for first time in 100 years
This is world's costliest building, it is not Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, Buckingham Palace, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the building is in..., name is...
Jaideep Ahlawat rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's what we know
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: India to get E5, E3 Shinkansen trains by early 2026 free from...
Meet woman who lives in house more expensive than Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..., she is married to...
Chris Martin says he suffers from depression, Coldplay fans react: 'I wanted to talk...'
China issues big statement amid Donald Trump's 245% tariffs: 'If US continues to...'
Who is Dr. Mumtaz Patel, new Indian-origin president of UK's Royal College of Physicians and fifth woman to hold position
Meet actor who did not get fame even after doing 11 films, one TV show changed his life; has a career of over 27 years but net worth is just Rs..
New joinee resigns 1 day after joining, cites 'maza nhi araha', CEO asks, 'Which maza exactly?'
Good Friday 2025: Will banks remain open or closed on April 18? Check details here
Israel once planned to attack Pakistan's nuclear sites, could have easily destroyed them all, but stopped due to...
BluSmart cab services to be closed? Anmol Singh Jaggi suspends operations after Sebi...
Meet actress who was thrown out of 13 films, directors called her 'manhoos', fat and ugly; later gave Rs 100-crore solo hit
Indian Army used this unique tactic during war with Pakistan in 1971, ordered thousands of condoms due to...
Not Sholay, DDLJ, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Ghajini, this was the first film to mint Rs 100 crore worldwide; earned more than RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal overseas
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch MI vs SRH match 33 live on TV, online?
MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Does Nita Ambani drink world’s ‘most expensive’ gold water bottle worth Rs....?
Viral Video: Influencer conducts iodine test at outlets of top celebs, THIS restaurant’s result sparks online debate