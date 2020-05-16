Sonakshi Sinha auctions her art works to raise money for daily wage workers

Sonakshi Sinha has come up with a unique way to help the daily wage workers during COVID-19 lockdown. The actress has put up her art works for auction to raise money that would go into providing the workers with food and groceries.

Sonakshi teamed up with Fankind for the same cause. Sharing the news on her Instagram, she wrote, "Bid for good! Hi everyone! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art, and HELP RAISE FUNDS to provide DAILY WAGE WORKERS with ration kits. All the sketches and canvases that are up for auction have been created by me, over the years, and each piece holds a very special place in my heart. There is something for everyone - digital prints of my work, unique sketches and large canvas paintings."

"To enter your bid, simply click the link in my bio (https://bit.ly/FankindAuction), fill in the form & submit your bid. The auction will end on 24th May 2020, and we will ship the artwork to the highest bidder for each piece. With your support, we can make a difference. Let's come together during these testing times," she added.

Here's her post:

Fankind is a platform that brings together stars and fans. The initiative was taken up by Anshula, and various celebrities, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor have used the platform to create awareness among their fans and do their bit to ease the pain during COVID-19.