Sonakshi Sinha, brothers Luv Sinha, Kussha Sinha start new online platform 'House of Creativity' to promote Indian art

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha have come up with a new art venture called the House of Creativity. HOC is a unique online platform that showcases and promotes emerging Indian artists here and abroad.

Industry stalwarts like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Vidya Balan took their social media to share about House of Creativity and its launch. They were joined by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi, Saquib Saleem, Rhea Kapoor, Patralekhaa and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Within just a few days of its launch, House of Creativity already has over 18,000 followers on its Instagram handle. Sonakshi had launched the online platform on July 9 and had shared the news on her Instagram handle.

“House Of Creativity Art transcends all boundaries, and at House of Creativity, we hope to help you look beyond the familiar and embrace the unknown! It gives me immense pleasure and pride to unveil our artistic labour of love - #HouseOfCreativity #HOC,” she captioned her post.

Conceptualised and materialised by Luv, Kussh, and Sonakshi Sinha, House of Creativity partners in art in all senses of the term and promises to be such a one-of-its-kind online platform for the new post-2020 art world. HOC boasts a team of experts behind the screen and a handpicked, ever-fresh selection of emerging Indian artists from across the world. It will delight and educate art connoisseurs, advise and enriche new art collectors – and above all, display an ever-fresh online art collection for everybody.

On the work front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She also has a Netflix original titled ‘Bulbul Tarang’ with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Apart from that, Sonakshi is all set to make her digital debut with an untitled show on Amazon Prime Video wherein she will essay the role of a cop.