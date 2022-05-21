Sona Mohapatra takes a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez’s fans, says 'I am NOT available on order'

Credit: Jacqueline Fernandez-Sona Mohapatra /Instagram

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who recently expressed her disapproval of companies that promote Jacqueline Fernandez, has now trolled the actress’ fans. She wrote a message after Jacqueline’s fan targeted her.

Sona took to Instagram and wrote, “Dear JF digital chelas (followers), spreading this brilliant ‘creative’ online as revenge, please note, I am not available on ‘order’ thankfully, be it online or otherwise. Not on sale. My earlier tweet on her asked for youngsters not to be too. Stop making a fool of yourself and degrading her.”

For the unversed, Jacqueline was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for Rs 200 crore.

Sona tweeted, with a picture Jacqueline endorsing products, "& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #india "

She also added, “apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.2 Pop Music?”

She shares her personal perspective on the necessity of properly picking a brand's face. Sona told Hindustan Times, "The idea is not to diss someone. At the same time, sometimes I feel, to make a larger point about having better role models in society and children of our generation not running after numbers, pretty faces, gym bodies, and botox faces. So I mean, this is not what I want to talk about. This has specifically triggered me after I saw it at the airport, on my way back from my Kolkata gig and I feel like there’s another level of shamelessness. I don’t know if you are aware but I know this one, she used to come to my house and it used to be weird. This is just bizarre that the whole list has come out from the ED. The list of accepted gifts range from Gucci, Chanel, private jet rides to a house, Arabian racehorse, and whatnot, but the next day she was there grinning and smiling at Salman’s Iftar party because obviously, the belief is that we are untouchable and we can just continue just the way we have been following on Instagram."