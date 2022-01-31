Sona Mohapatra slams troll who targeted Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for her looks saying 'Jawani me Budhhi ho gayi'

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media. She keeps sharing pictures with her boyfriend fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and regularly uploads videos on Instagram talking about her personal life experiences.

In one of such videos that Ira shared on January 28, she advised people to not share things publicly until one is confident about the same. She wrote, "I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first." Ira Khan further shared that she made her Instagram account public after thinking about the same for a year and shared her mental health issues after two years. She continued her post, "And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who has no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media. So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care."

Famous singer Sona Mohapatra took to her comments section and wrote "Gudia, dolly" along with a kissing emoji. An Instagram user trolled Ira on Sona's comment and wrote, "tujhe ye dolly kahan se dikh rhi hai. Iski aankhon ki line dekh, jawani me buddhi ho gayi hai". The singer bashed the troll calling him frustrated and loser as she replied to him, "Aapke paas obviously kuch kaam nahin hai, frustrated ho kar yahan pe apne loser life ka poison yahaan pe faila rahe ho. Jao kuch kaam seekho aur karo , loser banke apne ma-baap ko neecha mat dikhao." It seems that the troll's account has been deleted from the photo and video sharing platform now.





In 2020, Ira had shared a video on World Mental Health day revealing that she has been under depression for four years. Since then, she has been appreciated for starting out conversations on mental health in the public domain through her YouTube channel and Instagram account.