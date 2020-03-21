Sona Mohapatra slams 'irresponsible idiots' for making coronavirus control difficult, uses Kanika Kapoor's example

Singer Kanika Kapoor became the first celebrity to test positive for the deadly coronavirus yesterday and the facts behind her diagnosis has made singer Sona Mohapatra doubt that India would be able to stop the dangerous pandemic in its track.

On her social media account, Sona said that she was worried that "irresponsible idiots" will not follow the rules and put everyone at risk. Sharing a news report, she tweeted on Friday, "The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return."

She further went on to use Kanika's example and said, "Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how), attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star & has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was, was it really?#WeThePeople."

For the uninformed, Kanika announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs," she said.

In addition to Kanika, Sona also fired at ministers who are attending events despite even PM Modi’s advice to all about staying indoors. "And of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh, M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor ! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending," she wrote.