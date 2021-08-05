Sona Mohapatra reacts to Raj Kundra porn films case, says 'cannot let children and women be exploited in this racket'

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in the porn films case jolted the film industry and revelations made in the case have been startling. While the majority in Bollywood have chosen to stay mum on the matter, there are a few celebs who have extended their support to Shilpa.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has also voiced her opinion on the matter and while she says that Raj’s case cannot be used as an excuse to slut shame the women of Bollywood, she also feels that children and women cannot be exploited in this racket and has called human trafficking ‘the worst underbelly of our society’.

While speaking to Times Now Digital, Sona said, “We cannot let children and women be exploited in this racket. The strictest of measures have to be there. We have to let go of the hypocrisy. When it comes down to shaming women, it is toxicity. Human trafficking when it comes to women and children is a billion-dollar industry. It is the worst underbelly of our society, it exists”.

Speaking further on the matter, Sona stated that there should be safety measures in place for an exploitative industry to shut down.

"Exploiting children and women in a particular racket is a thing to bring up and stricter action. We cannot continue with this. If it is proven, happening under name of exploitation.. be it gang rape videos or the worst of things, are out there in the form of porn. That is one side of it and has to be dealt with strong hands. Safety measures need to be in place. An industry that is exploitative needs to be shut down. People do not end up attacking women,” she said.

Last month, Sona took to her social media handles and said that the Raj Kundra blow-up cannot be used as an excuse to abuse women. The singer shared multiple BTS videos from her latest single, ‘’.

On of her tweets read, "The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other shit. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk

The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other shit. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/lmmWEC34sO — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2021

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Thursday (August 5) filed bail applications in a Mumbai sessions court where the prosecution was asked by the additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal to file its reply and adjourned the matter till August 10.