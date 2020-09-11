Sona Mohapatra lists 10 points on how to 'smash patriarchy' the right way

Sona's tweet comes in the wake of a slogan 'Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you', which became the talk of the town after Rhea Chakraborty was spotted wearing it on Tuesday.

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has been time and again been called as 'controversies second child' for speaking her mind on various issues including #MeToo in 2018, is the latest among the many celebrities who have recently come out in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty, also the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sona, who became one of the first big names in the Hindi film industry, to speak up in support of the #MeToo movement when she accused singer Kailash Kher and Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, has a word of advice for the citizens and some tips to give to her fellow industry colleagues on what are the right ways to smash the patriarchy, beginning with pay parity among actors, speaking up and trusting women directors.

Sona's tweet comes in the wake of a slogan 'Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you', which became the talk of the town after Rhea Chakraborty was spotted wearing it on Tuesday when the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her for alleged involvement in a 'drug syndicate'.

Soon after, several celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan shared the slogan on their social media handles and demanded #JusticeForRhea.

Subsequently, Sona too took to Twitter, where she shared around ten tips on Friday morning to 'smash patriarchy' the right way.

She wrote, "Let's do this the right way dear #Bollywood and #India cus the rest is mostly hot air. 1) Pay your top actresses the same as your top actors 2) Write enough worthy roles 3) Film them `solo songs` to make them larger than life? (No, item numbers don`t count). #SmashThePatriarchy"

"4 Speak up (at least once?) about ur superstar of ages; a poster boy of toxic masculinity, a bully, serial abuser of women`s rights. Instead directors, producers, writers scramble to create more virtue signalling films for him? Actresses bend backwards to in them. #SmashThePatriarchy."

She then said to be more "inclusive in ur choices of film technicians".

"5 Don`t assume a female DOP cannot shoot a big budget film cus she`s not `strong` enough?! Some of the best films in the west are shot by women! My fav; Ellen Kuras. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. #SmashThePatriarchy," she shared.

"6 Worry and do something about the horrendous statistics of only 8/9 songs out of the 100 released by you having a female singer in #Bollywood. The solo female songs always reprise versions, never to be promoted. The duets having us in chorus only? #SmashThePatriarchy #India."

Sona spoke about sexism and misogyny in the industry.

"7) Be ashamed of the systemic-institutional sexism, misogyny and lopsided power structure in the industry where NOT ONE lead actress or actor spoke up about the inconvenient truths in the #MeToo movement. Almost everyone looked the other way. #SmashThePatriarchy #Bollywood & #India"

The singer spoke up for female directors in Bollywood too.

"8) Trust women directors (not just the ones from the film families) with bigger production budgets. They are less likely to blow it up on wasteful ego-driven choices2. Financing a woman driven project is difficult as hell. Kudos to producer @AnushkaSharma for backing women directors"

Sona talked about how older actors are starring alongside really young actresses in a romantic angle.

"9) Also stop casting 50 plus Male `heroes` in romantic angles with women half their age... the list is endless really #Bollywood. #SmashThePatriarchy #India," she said.

She asked why should actresses "retire" in their mid-30s

"10) Cast older actresses for older women`s roles at least? Also, why should lead actresses be pushed to retirement and oblivion in their mid 30`s while men carry on endlessly."

Sona, who has been very vocal about her opinion on how the industry functions, shot to fame with her song Ambarsariyaa in Fukrey for which she won several awards incuding Best Playback Singer at the Star Guild and Screen awards in 2014.