Sona Mohapatra calls out 'hypocrisy' of people, says 'Raj Kundra blow-up can't be an excuse to slut-shame Bollywood'

Last year, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death social media users trolled and abused Bollywood stars for nepotism and drug abuse in the industry. Now, after the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the porn racket case netizens are once again targeting the film industry.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra took to her social media and slammed social media users for using Raj Kundra’s case as an excuse to troll Bollywood celebs. Sona recently released her single ‘Ek Din (Manhattan Memories)’. The singer shared a few snippets of her music video on her Twitter handle and gave netizens a piece of her mind.

While sharing the first video, Sona wrote, “This video is Self-Directed,with full consent,zero exploitation or human trafficking involved. So moral custodian’s of #India ,do ponder about such matters in the current #hot #trending topic. ‘Ek Din-Manhattan Memories’ to celebrate my EQUAL billboard in Times Square NYC.”

Sona shared another video and chastised netizens for slut-shaming women in the public domain. “Nothing showcases the #hypocrisy, toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the licence to #slutshame every #woman in the public domain?I directed these videos as an artistic reaction.Freewill,Consent VS Exploitation/Trafficking! #India #LetsTalk," she wrote.

While sharing the third video Sona wrote, "The #RajKundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to throw lewd comments into our timelines & say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other s**t. No one has a right to shame,touch or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? #India #LetsTalk."

Sona also shared the same video on Instagram and captioned it as, “This one again cus nothing showcases the hypocrisy, patriarchal toxicity of society more than when #porn related news ends up giving people the licence to #slutshame women in the public domain especially if you are in the entertainment industry? The Raj Kundra blow-up cannot be an excuse to come throw more of your lewd comments into our timelines & then say things like, you are from #Bollywood & all of you are the same or other s**t like that. Women, please celebrate your bodies like I do! Big, small, fat, thin or any other way, we are glorious. No one has a right to shame us or touch us or do anything without our consent. Sounds simple enough? Should . Isn’t. Just isn’t . Doesn’t enter the knuckle heads of too many people who live in our world, men & women included. I made & directed these videos to my #EkDin song as an artistic reaction to all these thoughts. Context is everything. Let’s all learn to understand & celebrate that Freewill,Consent VS Exploitation/Trafficking!”

For the unversed, Sona Mohapatra for featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City as part of a campaign by streaming platform Spotify, that aims to create equality for women in the entertainment industry by celebrating 35 female artists from various countries around the world.