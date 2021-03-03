Sona Mohapatra calls out 'Bollywood's sorry remix saga' over Janhvi Kapoor's song 'Nadiyon Paar'

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is very vocal on social media, on Wednesday called out the remix culture in Bollywood after Janhvi Kapoor starrer new dance number 'Nadiyon Paar' from her upcoming film 'Roohi' was released.

Sharing a news article on the song on her Twitter handle, the singer wrote, "The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear - we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new."

The song is a rendition of 'Let the Music Play', the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation.

Meanwhile, the whole nation has been listening to the song on loop ever since it dropped. The two minute-twenty-seven-seconds video showcases a dazzling display of actor Janhvi Kapoor's moves. The actor sizzles and shines in the latest version of the song.

Dressed in shimmering gold, Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the foot-tapping number. Adding to her sexy avatar, the melody is sure to cause mayhem on dance floors all over.

Composers Sachin- Jigar say, "Let the Music Play is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! Nadiyon Paar absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka."

Apart from composing the track, Sachin - Jigar also helms the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The lyrics are penned by Shamur, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

While retaining the funky essence of the original tune, the number also gives itself a fresh zing for gen-next.

'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.