Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir, who has directed Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar lost his 18-year-old son due to car accident.

Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir, known for directing Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar lost his 18-year-old son, Jalaj Dhir in a car accident. As The Free Press Journal reported, Jalaj died in a car crash, the incident took place early on November 23 on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle. As Film Information reported, Jalaj and three other friends were in a car. Sahil Mendha, the friend who was driving the car, was reportedly drunk and was speeding at 120-150 mph.

Reportedly he lost control of the car at Vile Parle, causing collide with the divider between the service road and the bridge on the Northbound side, resulting in the death of Jalaj and his friend, Sarthak Kaushik. As per the latest information, the Vile Parle police arrested Sahil Mendha. The other friend, Jedan Jimmy, complained to the police.

What exactly happened?

As per the portal, four friends assembled at Jalaj Dhir’s house at Goregaon East and played video games till around 3.30 a.m. Then the group drove to Bandra for a long drive. The boys picked up snacks from a restaurant in Bandra, and then, around 4.10 a.m., they started their return journey to Goregaon East.

Reportedly, Sahil got confused near the Sahara Star Hotel (Vile Parle) on the highway. Sahil couldn't decide whether to take the service road or the bridge. In this confusion, Sahil lost control of the car and crashed into the divider between the service road and the bridge.

Sahil and Jimmy sustained minor injuries, but Jalaj and Sarthak, who were seated in the rear seats, were badly injured. With the help of two bystanders, Jalaj was taken to the trauma hospital at Jogeshwari East and then shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where doctors declared him dead. On the other side, Sarthak was rushed by Sahil to Bhabha Hospital (at Bandra West), and there, the doctors pronounced him dead after an examination. As per the latest information, the Vile Parle police have registered a case against Sahil Mendha under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The prayer meeting of Jalaj Dhir was held on November 26 at his residence in Goregaon East.

