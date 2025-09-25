Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan-starrer comedy

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev, Son of Sardaar 2 was wiped out by the Saiyaara wave and crashed at the box office.

Led by Ajay Devgn, the comedy Son of Sardaar 2 was released in cinemas on August 1. The film is the spiritual sequel of the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, which also starred Ajay in the leading role. The 2025 comedy also featured an impressive ensemble star cast featuring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

While Son of Sardaar was helmed by Ashwini Dhir, Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Eight weeks after its theatrical release, the sequel will start streaming on Netflix from September 26. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Thursday, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai. Watch Son of Sardaar 2, out 26 September, on Netflix."

Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai

Watch Son of Sardaar 2, out 26 September, on Netflix.

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar released alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Diwali in 2012. It turned out to be one of the most ugliest clashes in the Bollywood history as Devgn accused Yash Raj Films of securing majority of single screen theatres for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, therefore limiting the screens for Son of Sardaar. Despite this clash, both the films turned out to be commercial successes and earned over Rs 100 crore net in India.

13 years later, Ajay had to bow down in front of Yash Raj Films as Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, produced by YRF, took a blockbuster opening on July 18, due to which Devgn pushed his film ahead by a week. Earlier slated to release on July 25, Son of Sardaar 2 arrived in theatres on August 1. It was still wiped out by the Saiyaara wave and crashed at the box office. Made in around Rs 150 crore, the Ajay Devgn-starrer earned just Rs 47 crore in India.

