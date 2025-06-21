As per the reports, Neeru Bajwa, popularly known for Sardaarji and Jatt and Juliet franchise, has been roped in to play Ajay Devgn's wife in Son Of Sardaar 2.

After the successful Raid 2, Ajay Devgn will soon be bringing another sequel to the box office. After the back-to-back massy actioners and dramas, Ajay will return to tickle your funny bones with Son of Sardaar 2. The upcoming action comedy is the direct sequel to Son of Sardaar (2012), and the movie will release in cinemas this year. For the unversed, SOS 2 will also mark the final appearance of Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. He was also part of the preqeul. The other cast members include Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan, and Sharat Saxena.

The Punjabi actress who joins Son of Sardaar 2 is...

Son of Sardaar 2 stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. However, she isn't the only leading actress of the film. As per the reports, Punjabi star actress Neeru Bajwa (Sardaarji, Jatt and Juliet), has joined the film. With a source closer to the project, it was revealed that Neeru will be playing the wife of Ajay Devgn.

Neeru Bajwa's strong career in Punjabi cinema

Neeru is among the popular stars in Punjabi cinema, who has worked with top production houses, biggest stars, and given several superhits and blockbusters, including the Jatt & Juliet franchise and Sardaarji franchise. Neeru also tried her luck in Bollywood and made her debut with Vivek Oberoi in Prince: It's Showtime. However, her career didn't take off with Prince.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn's action comedy Son of Sardaar 2 is his second release of 2025 after the hit Raid 2. Son of Sardaar Part One was released on November 12, 2012, for the Diwali weekend. Son of Sardaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Son of Sardaar 2 will be released in cinemas on July 12, 2025. Earlier, SOS 2 was scheduled to clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari. However, the film is now postponed, and the new release date has not been announced yet. This makes Son of Sardaar 2 arrive solo in cinemas.