Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

BOLLYWOOD
The ensemble comedy Son of Sardaar 2, fronted by Ajay Devgn, was released in the cinemas on Friday, August 1. The film was initially planned to hit theatres on July 25, but was postponed by a week as Saiyaara exploded on the box office. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the sequel also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in his final film appearance.
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection
In its first weekend, the Ajay Devgn film earned Rs 24.75 crore net in India. On its first Monday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 saw a massive 70% drop and collected just Rs 2.50 crore, taking its four-day domestic net total to Rs 27.25 crore in India.
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2
The ensemble comedy, helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, clashed at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2. Though Dhadak 2 has received better reviews than Son of Sardaar 2, the romantic drama is struggling more at the box office. The Shazia Iqbal-directed film earned Rs 11.40 crore in its first weekend and saw the colossal drop of nearly 90% on its first Monday with the collections of just Rs 1.40 crore.
Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 vs Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha
Both the new releases are facing competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. While the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has turned out to be a blockbuster with domestic earnings over Rs 300 crore, the Ashwin Kumar-directed animated epic mythological action film is now the highest-grossing animation film in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore in India.
