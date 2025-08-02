Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings.

Ajay Devgn’s comedy-action sequel Son of Sardaar 2 had a promising start at the box office, earning approximately Rs 6.75 crore (India net) on its first day, according to early estimates.

Released on August 1, the film saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.56%, with momentum building as the day progressed.

Occupancy Trends: From Slow Start to Packed Night Shows

While the morning shows began on a quieter note with just 10.24% occupancy, the film gained momentum later in the day. Afternoon shows saw 17.88% occupancy, which rose to 21.84% in the evening, eventually peaking at 40.27% during the night shows. This upward trend has sparked hopes for stronger collections over the weekend.

Box Office Clash: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2

The Ajay Devgn-starrer clashed with Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. However, Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings of Rs 3 crore. Despite stiff competition from ongoing hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, Devgn’s film managed to grab audience attention.

About the Film

Directed by Punjabi filmmaker Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his Bollywood debut, Son of Sardaar 2 brings Ajay Devgn back as Jassi. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, and Kubbra Sait. The film arrives over a decade after the original Son of Sardaar (2012), which had a notable box office face-off with Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Mixed Reviews, Positive Word of Mouth

While the film has received mixed feedback overall, The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, calling it “a hilarious film that will surely tickle your funny bone.” With a decent start and positive word of mouth from sections of the audience, Son of Sardaar 2 is now aiming to sustain its box office momentum over the weekend.