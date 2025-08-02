‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...
Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter
BOLLYWOOD
Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings.
Ajay Devgn’s comedy-action sequel Son of Sardaar 2 had a promising start at the box office, earning approximately Rs 6.75 crore (India net) on its first day, according to early estimates.
Released on August 1, the film saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.56%, with momentum building as the day progressed.
Occupancy Trends: From Slow Start to Packed Night Shows
While the morning shows began on a quieter note with just 10.24% occupancy, the film gained momentum later in the day. Afternoon shows saw 17.88% occupancy, which rose to 21.84% in the evening, eventually peaking at 40.27% during the night shows. This upward trend has sparked hopes for stronger collections over the weekend.
Box Office Clash: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2
The Ajay Devgn-starrer clashed with Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. However, Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings of Rs 3 crore. Despite stiff competition from ongoing hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, Devgn’s film managed to grab audience attention.
About the Film
Directed by Punjabi filmmaker Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his Bollywood debut, Son of Sardaar 2 brings Ajay Devgn back as Jassi. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, and Kubbra Sait. The film arrives over a decade after the original Son of Sardaar (2012), which had a notable box office face-off with Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Mixed Reviews, Positive Word of Mouth
While the film has received mixed feedback overall, The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, calling it “a hilarious film that will surely tickle your funny bone.” With a decent start and positive word of mouth from sections of the audience, Son of Sardaar 2 is now aiming to sustain its box office momentum over the weekend.