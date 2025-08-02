Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video

Who is Adriana Kugler? American economist whose resignation from US Federal Reserve chair allows Donald Trump to reshape monetary policy

Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe

After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...

Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'

Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…

Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it

‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s order

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Dhadak 2

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in Kochi hotel room, police susp

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Ajay Devgn’s comedy-action sequel Son of Sardaar 2 had a promising start at the box office, earning approximately Rs 6.75 crore (India net) on its first day, according to early estimates.

Released on August 1, the film saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.56%, with momentum building as the day progressed.

Occupancy Trends: From Slow Start to Packed Night Shows

While the morning shows began on a quieter note with just 10.24% occupancy, the film gained momentum later in the day. Afternoon shows saw 17.88% occupancy, which rose to 21.84% in the evening, eventually peaking at 40.27% during the night shows. This upward trend has sparked hopes for stronger collections over the weekend.

Box Office Clash: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2

The Ajay Devgn-starrer clashed with Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. However, Son of Sardaar 2 had the upper hand on opening day, more than doubling Dhadak 2’s estimated earnings of Rs 3 crore. Despite stiff competition from ongoing hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, Devgn’s film managed to grab audience attention.

About the Film

Directed by Punjabi filmmaker Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his Bollywood debut, Son of Sardaar 2 brings Ajay Devgn back as Jassi. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, and Kubbra Sait. The film arrives over a decade after the original Son of Sardaar (2012), which had a notable box office face-off with Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Mixed Reviews, Positive Word of Mouth

While the film has received mixed feedback overall, The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, calling it “a hilarious film that will surely tickle your funny bone.” With a decent start and positive word of mouth from sections of the audience, Son of Sardaar 2 is now aiming to sustain its box office momentum over the weekend.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman
'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meet
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'
Urvashi Rautela trolled for saying her luggage was stolen from London airport
After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for...
After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Vice Presidential election scheduled for..
Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga
Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE