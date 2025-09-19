Son of legendary comedian, left home in his teens, worked in oil rigs, started carpet cleaning company, quit Bollywood due to…, is still…

Lucky Ali, son of legendary comedian Mehmood, was never on cordial terms with him. Lucky fought with Mehmood, left his home as he was ignored by his stepmom, and even choose different career path. Still, Lucky is regarded as one of the most versatile singers of all time.

Actor-filmmaker Mehmood Ali is one of the finest comedians of Indian cinema. In his career, he made millions of cinegoers laugh and cry with his classics, including Kunwara Baap, Humjoli, Padosan, Do Phool, and Ginny aur Johnny. It's a strange fact that the guy who spread laughter on the big screen had a troubled relationship with his son. Today, we will discuss Mehmood's son, Lucky Ali, the star kid who went against his father's wishes and carved his own path.

Lucky Ali was ignored by his stepmom

Born to Mehmood and his first wife, Madhu Kumari, Lucky Ali was among the three kids. Mehmood and Lucky parted ways after a few years of marriage. In an old interview with The Times of India, Lucky conveyed that after his parents’ divorce, he lived in the US because his stepmother, Mehmood’s second wife, Tracy Ali, reportedly didn’t want them around. Lucky said, “We grew up in the US after my dad’s second marriage. While dad did not want us to be influenced by Western culture, my stepmom did not want us around. I felt lost as a child. Dad was always away.”

Lucky Ali left Mehmood's home and did odd jobs

Mehmood wanted Lucky to become an actor, but the young boy had different aspirations. In an interview with Radio Nasha, composer Rajesh Roshan remembered how Lucky Ali walked out of his house after a fight with his father. Rajesh said, “Lucky Ali was like family. He and his father would fight a lot. Mehmood was a short-tempered person, and he wouldn’t listen to anyone. Lucky once came and told me, ‘I have left home and I am not going back.’ He asked me where to go. He was with his guitar. I told him to come with me. He was my friend. He played guitar in my songs, along with other guitarists. At that time, he worked a lot with me.” Lucky started a carpet cleaning business, as he did not want to follow in his father's footsteps. Talking about the same, Lucky said in an interview, “My father wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically."

Lucky Ali's short-lived career, and why he left Bollywood

After working as an assistant director and backup musician, Lucky Ali made his debut in Indian music at 37 with his album Sunoh in 1996. Later, he made a Bollywood breakthrough with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Ultimately, Lucky fulfilled his father’s wish of becoming an actor by starring in Kaante and Sur (both 2002).

Unlike Mehmood, who was always associated with mainstream cinema, Lucky Ali leaned towards parallel cinema. He even worked with Shyam Benegal in Trikaal. As a singer, his last Bollywood work was for Tamasha (2015), and then he quit Bollywood. In a 2017 interview with Pollywood Box Office, Lucky Ali revealed why he stepped away from Bollywood. He said, “Is jagah mein badtameezi bahut hai. (This place has a lot of disrespect)." However, he's still regarded as one of the greatest singers of Indian cinema.