BOLLYWOOD

Somy Ali reveals if Salman Khan ever hit her head with bottle: 'I knew he would get physically abusive with me'

In an exclusive excerpt, Somy Ali recalled what happened on the unfortunate night when she hung out with Manisha Koirala, and Salman Khan allegedly created a facade.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Somy Ali was a part of Bollywood from 1991 to 1997 and has featured in movies like Krishna Avtaar, Anth, Yaar Gaddar, Mafia, and Chupp, among others. During those days, while she was known for her sharp looks and impactful performance, she also made headlines for her relationship with Salman Khan. 

Even after the breakup, there have been stories floating about their toxic relationship. One such piece of news that made headlines is Salman smashing an alcohol bottle on her head while they were in a relationship. Somy has previously given her stance on the incident and feels that this story has unnecessarily followed her for decades.

Shutting down the gossip mongers once and for all, her spokesperson shared her statement, recalling the incident. Somy said, "This is nothing new, as it’s been surfacing on the internet for 20 years now. I have explained what actually happened with microscopic details to several self-proclaimed journalists before, but they know sensationalism will always sell over a less impactful or life-threatening situation. First of all, this incident reeks of boredom to me because any person with basic common sense would know that smashing a bottle on my head would cause various life-threatening consequences, and I would immediately have to be hospitalised."

Somy Ali reveals what happened that night

Recalling the night in question, she opened up about how events unfolded. She said, "Here we go, one last time: I was living with Salman at the time, and he knew Manisha (Koirala) and I were extremely close friends. We had planned to have dinner at some new posh restaurant. It was in Juhu, I think. It’s been so long that I can’t recall the name of the restaurant. Manisha picked me up from Salman’s house, and we sat down to order food. Manisha ordered rum and Thums Up for both of us. I wasn’t used to alcohol and never had a drop of hard liquor before. However, if my best friend is ordering it for us and drinking it, my young brain is curious as to what the entire fuss is about."

Somy continued, "I also was used to Salman having his entourage over our apartment and drinking till 5 am every single night. Once the drinks came, all of a sudden, we saw Salman storming into the restaurant. He sat down next to me without acknowledging Manisha, which in itself was disrespectful, and asked me sternly what I was drinking. My heart was pounding, and my hands were shaking out of fear. I told him it’s just Thumbs Up. He took a sip and immediately tasted the rum in it. He then, without saying a word, poured the entire glass over my hair and slammed it on the table."

Manisha Koirala took a stand for me: Somy Ali

"Manisha, being the second person who ever stood up for me in India, immediately got up and yelled, 'Salman! This is no way to treat a lady.’ Salman grabbed me by the hand and took me outside the restaurant. Manisha followed and yelled, ‘Somy, you can come and stay with me.’ I was crying like a little child because I knew when we got home, he would get physically abusive with me. It was like playing tug of war, where on one side I was being pulled by Salman and on the other by Manisha. But I didn’t want to get Manisha involved any more than she already was and sat in Salman’s jeep quietly. That was the end of our friendship where Manisha is concerned, as people don’t want to get involved in domestic violence situations," she added.

Though it's been long, Somy is quite sure that she should have chosen to go to Manisha's house rather than with Salman. She added, "That’s the real lesson from that ten-minute incident, which greedy and unscrupulous journalists blew out of proportion."

She concluded by saying that the story is getting distorted and said, "I won’t get into what the consequences of my trying alcohol led to once I was in the jeep, as it’s pointless and quite frankly rather predictable given Salman’s reputation. But, this is God’s honest truth of literally what actually took place."

"Smashing glass on anyone’s head could cause cuts, bruises, and even a concussion. I experienced none of those, as it was liquid poured on my hair, which was degrading, of course, but it’s the truth,” Somy ended.

