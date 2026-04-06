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Somy Ali makes big statement on Divya Bharti, calls her 'honest, blunt' actress who didn't take 'any bulls**t' from anyone

Somy Ali remembered Divya Bharti and penned a heartfelt note for the late actress, applauding her fearless attitude in the film industry.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 08:25 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Somy Ali makes big statement on Divya Bharti, calls her 'honest, blunt' actress who didn't take 'any bulls**t' from anyone
Somy Ali, Divya Bharti
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Actress Somy Ali has taken to her social media account to remember late superstar Divya Bharti on her 33rd death anniversary, on April 5. The actress, who seemed to be missing her friend Divya, called her an epitome of extraordinary talent. Sharing a picture of Divya from her photoshoot back in the 90s era, Somy wrote, "Missing you! Rest in peace, my friend. We lost a beautiful young lady and someone who was the epitome of extraordinary talent."

She added, "An honest, blunt girl who never took any BS from anyone. Gorgeous, courageous and unbelievably talented.. #divyabharti #gonetoosoon #ahuge loss #somyali." Talking about Divya Bharti, the young superstar was one of the most promising actresses of her time, back in the early 90s era of Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

She had kick-started her career at a very young age, reportedly in her teens, and quickly rose to fame with superhit movies such as Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Vishwatma, and many more. Divya, during her short career span, had worked alongside leading stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor. She had gone on to establish herself as a popular face in both Hindi and Telugu cinema.

Also read: Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Some of her popular songs include Saat Samundar Paar and Aisi Deewangi, which are considered chartbusters even today. On the personal front, Divya Bharti married film producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the early 90s at a very young age of her life. In a shocking turn of events, the actress passed away tragically at the age of 19 after reportedly falling from the balcony of her Mumbai apartment in 1993.

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