Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the news recently for the rumours of their divorce. They got married in 2007 at the peak of their careers. The couple has maintained a dignified silence over the matter so far.

The fans are worried about the news and they have been digging out old videos of the actor couple’s interviews in which they could have talked about their personal lives. They are probably searching for the clues of a bad marriage, but the actors are pretty matured in their response to certain questions. It’s highly doubtful if digging deep would gain anything in return.

One such video is Aishwarya’s interview with actress Simi Garewal on the famous chat show--Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Aishwarya has been asked about two facets of her personality—professional and personal—on the show. Simi asked, “I have seen your public face, the star. I have also seen your private face, with your family, it’s very different. People would be surprised because there’s the glamorous red carpet and there are simple middleclass values at home. Your parents, they still cringe at scandals, don’t they?”

Aishwarya replied, “I’m sure. We are all sensitive people. They get more upset if it hurts me.”

Then a video gets played during the interview in which Aishwarya said, “I am hypersensitive. It’s good because it keeps me rooted, but the negative is sometimes it really takes over. So, while I come across as cool, calm and composed. It’s not a front, I think that’s a facet to me. Sometimes I just wish I was more tough, more thick-skinned, which I am not.”

Her dignified silence on the divorce rumours shows how strong she is as a person and public figure.

