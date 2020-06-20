'Someone up there was mighty pleased with me': Shilpa Shetty Kundra's birthday wish for mom will melt your heart

Sharing a heart-warming picture pecking a kiss on her mother's head, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday penned a note expressing gratitude to her mom Sunanda Shetty on her birthday. The 'Life In A Metro' actor put out a post on Instagram in which she is seen sharing a warm hug with her mom, kissing her mother on the forehead.

Along with the picture, Shilpa penned an emotional note, saying, "Someone up there was mighty pleased with me...He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be!" Shilpa shared that she feels grateful for her mom, and says, "unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings...I just want to say, I'm really grateful for you, Ma!"

Extending the birthday wishes to her mom, she further noted, "Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you." (along with a heart emoji) With the post hitting Instagram, scores of netizens including celebrities commented on the Instagram post to wish the superstar's mother on her birthday.

Here's her post:

Dia Mirza wrote, "Happiness always @sunandashetty10 Aunty." With heart and hugging face emoticon. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also chimed in the comments section writing, "Happiest bday to aunty," with a hugging face emoji. Other celebrities including Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Vaibhavi Merchant also showered birthday wishes on the star's mom.