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'Some people spend...': Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS to Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding, says 'those who judge your age...'

Somy Ali has reacted to the wedding of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, and even highlighted that they would be trolled for getting married at this age.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Some people spend...': Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS to Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding, says 'those who judge your age...'
Somy Ali, Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt (Image source: File photo, Instagram)
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Former actress and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, has reacted to Aamir Khan marrying Gauri Spratt. For the unversed, Aamir and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5, in an intimate gharelu ceremony. On Instagram, Somy shared a heartfelt message for the couple, stating that it is "never too late to choose happiness." Ali, who usually makes controversial statements about Salman, hopes that they embark on a joyful and fulfilling new chapter together.

It's never too late to choose happiness: Somy Ali

Somy Ali shared their photo and wrote, "To Guari & Aamir, Love doesn't follow a calendar. Finding someone to share your life with at any age is just as beautiful as finding them at 20. It's never too late to choose happiness. A heart that's open to love is something to celebrate, not criticize. Age is measured in years, but love is measured in moments."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

'Some people spend a lifetime looking for the right person': Somy Ali

She further wrote, "Congratulations on finding yours. Some people spend a lifetime looking for the right person. If that journey leads to marriage at any age, that's not late—that's right on time. The courage to begin a new chapter is inspiring. Wishing you both a lifetime of joy, laughter, and companionship. The best love stories aren't defined by when they begin, but by how deeply they're lived."

'Those who judge your age...': Somy Ali

She went on to state, "May those who judge your age one day understand that happiness has no deadline. Growing older is inevitable; growing together is a gift. The greatest achievement isn't marrying young—it's finding someone worth growing old with. These sentiments celebrate love, companionship, and the freedom to pursue happiness at any stage of life.”

For the unversed, Aamir is getting married for the third time. Earlier, he was married to Reena Dutta and then to Kiran Rao. Read more about his personal life here.

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