‘Some bonds are eternal’: Susanne Khan joins Hrithik Roshan to celebrate his sister’s birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are one of the few Bollywood couples who have maintained excellent relations despite their divorce. Sussanne Roshan recently attended his sister Sunaina Roshan's 50th birthday party with him and his family on Sunday. She shared photographs from the party and wished Sunaina on Instagram Stories.

Sussanne and Sunaina wore wacky spectacles styled like the number 50 in one photo. “Happy happy birthday@roshansunaina Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022,” it was captioned.

Sussanne posted another photo with Sunaina, which also featured Hrithik, and wrote, “Some bonds are eternal… Same…darling Nikoo… Happiness, love and big smiles surround you always… @roshansunaina.”

Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik and Sunaina's mother, also expressed her best wishes on Instagram. Pinkie posted a photo with her husband Rakesh Roshan and their daughter Sunaina, and wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid-school, high school, college…then as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging and now from today be in allowance to receive happiness, love, peace, joy from the universe #bestdaughter #bestsister #bestfriend #bestgranddaughter #bestmother @sunainaroshan happy GOLDEN birthday my love.”

Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years before divorcing him in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, however. During the epidemic, the two even chose to share a residence in order to be closer to their children.