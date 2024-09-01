Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Tumbbad, the 2018 horror film that has attained cult status among viewers, is getting a re-release in theatres this month

Actor Sohum Shah-starrer folk horror film Tumbbad, which first hit the screens in 2018, is all set to re-release in the theatres on September 13.

Sohum along with the makers took to Instagram, where he unveiled a poster, which captures the eerie atmosphere that Tumbbad is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son.

Sohum captioned the post: “Doston. We are arriving!! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September 2024!”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Over time the film has gained a cult following.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Tumbbad was the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Alongside Sohum’s performance, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.

