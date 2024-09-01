Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chennai to Nagercoil in 9 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Viral video: Baby elephant’s adorable attempt to play football with mom charms internet

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

Chennai to Nagercoil in 9 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Chennai to Nagercoil in 9 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

These countries have zero Indian population

These countries have zero Indian population

Who owns world's largest diamond?

Who owns world's largest diamond?

8 stunning images shared by NASA Spitzer Space Telescope

8 stunning images shared by NASA Spitzer Space Telescope

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

India's highest grossing actor of 2024, is in both Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2; not Prabhas, Deepika, Shraddha, Rajkummar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Tumbbad, the 2018 horror film that has attained cult status among viewers, is getting a re-release in theatres this month

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 08:24 AM IST

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it
A poster of Tumbbad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Sohum Shah-starrer folk horror film Tumbbad, which first hit the screens in 2018, is all set to re-release in the theatres on September 13.

Sohum along with the makers took to Instagram, where he unveiled a poster, which captures the eerie atmosphere that Tumbbad is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son.

Sohum captioned the post: “Doston. We are arriving!! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September 2024!”

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Over time the film has gained a cult following.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Tumbbad was the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Alongside Sohum’s performance, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid rising competition with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's company shifts focus towards Dubai for launch of...

Amid rising competition with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata's company shifts focus towards Dubai for launch of...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement