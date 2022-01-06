Sohum Shah drops photo of 'Tumbbad' team reunion, hints at part 2 of mythological horror film

Actor Sohum Shah certainly knows how to keep the audience and his fans excited and curious about the announcement of his forthcoming projects.

Sohum, who played the lead role in 'Tumbbad', on Wednesday, hinted at the film's second part. Sohum took to Instagram and shared a picture with the makers of the mythological horror drama. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro"

Soon after fans noticed the post, they took to the comments section to leave their wish to see the team working on a sequel. "#Tummbbad - 2 awaiting desperately," wrote an Instagram user. "Please part 2 bana do sir," commented another. Several others also expressed the same wish i.e, to see a sequel of 'Tummad'.

Check out the post below:

A day ago, Sohum posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if 'Tumbbad 2' was in making. Even then, reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for second part." Another one wrote, "Please tell me that Tumbbad 2 is in works."

The 2018 mythological horror film ‘Tumbbad’ directed by Rahi Anil Barve garnered rave reviews and was highly acclaimed by the audience and the critics alike. Sohum Shah, who acted in and produced the movie, revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity.

With his production house, Sohum always comes up with something different and interesting, and the audience is waiting for an announcement on his new project anytime now.